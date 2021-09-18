Refinable (FINE) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $11.49 million and $348,458.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00070950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00119573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00173611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.98 or 0.07050813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,940.04 or 1.00212888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.79 or 0.00885889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

