Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the August 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,055,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RGBP opened at 0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.03. Regen BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.08.

About Regen BioPharma

Regen Biopharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The company was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in La Mesa, CA.

