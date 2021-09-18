Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers makes up approximately 1.5% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.34% of Regency Centers worth $36,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,127. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

