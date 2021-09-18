Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $90,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,040 shares of company stock valued at $240,594,454. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $651.88. 761,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,930. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.68. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

