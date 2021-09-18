Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REKR. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Rekor Systems stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,963,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,132. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $424.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 321,066 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

