Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Position Increased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.95% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $186,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RS stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.08. 938,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,310. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day moving average is $155.72.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

