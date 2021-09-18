Render Token (RNDR) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $172.69 million and $3.41 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00131341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046399 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 157,153,487 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

