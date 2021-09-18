renDOGE Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $751,420.07 and approximately $124,689.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00071971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00121392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00174039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.24 or 0.07115316 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,230.60 or 1.00190317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.09 or 0.00847736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.