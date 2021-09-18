Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.31

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $12.33. Renren shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 21,565 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Renren alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Renren in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renren in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Renren by 141.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renren in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renren during the second quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.