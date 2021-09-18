Rentberry (BERRY) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $316,886.86 and $1,489.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00130761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

