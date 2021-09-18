ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Update

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ReoStar Energy stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. ReoStar Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.42.
ReoStar Energy Company Profile
Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for ReoStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReoStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.