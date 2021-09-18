ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Update

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ReoStar Energy stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. ReoStar Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.42.

ReoStar Energy Company Profile

ReoStar Energy Corp. engages in the real estate business. It offers house flipping services and real estate investment trust. The company was founded by M. O. Rife III on November 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

