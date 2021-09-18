Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,445 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Repay worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in Repay by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 186,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 110,725 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Repay by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repay stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

