Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report sales of $161.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.80 million. Repligen reported sales of $94.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $632.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $644.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $747.47 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $784.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 336.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $306.90 on Friday. Repligen has a 12 month low of $138.00 and a 12 month high of $310.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 171.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.50.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.