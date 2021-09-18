REPO (REPO) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.44 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 271.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, REPO has traded 276.6% higher against the dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00072288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00120652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00173537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.41 or 0.07103520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,955.45 or 0.99739967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.92 or 0.00852567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

