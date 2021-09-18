Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Achieves Market Cap of $19.69 Million

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $19.69 million and $21,412.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Restart Energy MWAT

MWAT is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

