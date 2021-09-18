Reviewing Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) & Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Paylocity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Synopsys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Paylocity has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synopsys has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paylocity and Synopsys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 6 6 0 2.50 Synopsys 1 2 10 0 2.69

Paylocity presently has a consensus target price of $220.82, suggesting a potential downside of 19.83%. Synopsys has a consensus target price of $331.45, suggesting a potential upside of 1.82%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Paylocity.

Profitability

This table compares Paylocity and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 11.14% 16.19% 2.81% Synopsys 18.48% 15.03% 9.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paylocity and Synopsys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $635.63 million 23.66 $70.82 million $1.36 202.54 Synopsys $3.69 billion 13.47 $664.35 million $4.27 76.24

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Paylocity. Synopsys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synopsys beats Paylocity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits. It also offers technical services to support the customers in industries such as electronics, financial services, energy, and industrials for developing chips and electronic systems. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

