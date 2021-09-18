Revolution Populi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $106.67 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00131360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

