Rewardiqa (REW) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $68,424.02 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

REW is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

