Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,808 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.16% of Rexnord worth $70,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rexnord news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $2,907,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

