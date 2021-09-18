Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Rhino Resource Partners LP (OTCMKTS:RHNO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.10. Rhino Resource Partners shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,043 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

About Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO)

Rhino Resource Partners LP is a diversified coal producing limited partnership company, which focuses on coal and energy related assets and activities. It produces, processes and sells high quality coal of various steam and metallurgical grades from multiple coal producing basins in the U.S. It operates through the following four segments: Central Appalachia, Northern Appalachia, Rhino Western, and Illinois Basin.

