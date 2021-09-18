Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,832 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Amyris worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 1.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Amyris by 85.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Amyris by 18.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

AMRS opened at $13.74 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,745 shares of company stock worth $2,170,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.