Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $27.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. Equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

