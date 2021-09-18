Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Standex International worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Standex International by 6,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Standex International stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

