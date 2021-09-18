Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Enova International worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Enova International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Enova International by 3,341.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Enova International by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $149,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,768 shares of company stock worth $450,003 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENVA opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

