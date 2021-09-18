Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $67.32. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

