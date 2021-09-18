Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of CTS worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 48,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 269.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 142,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CTS by 95.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CTS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at $564,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

CTS stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.69. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

