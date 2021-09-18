Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of CorVel worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean Macino sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $500,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,269,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,947. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel stock opened at $177.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average of $129.63. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $179.16.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

