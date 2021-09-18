Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of ePlus worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

PLUS opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.34. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $400,184.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

ePlus Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.