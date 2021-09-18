Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Sprout Social worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 62.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sprout Social by 562.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $495,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,828 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,270 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $136.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $137.86. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -297.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.