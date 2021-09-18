Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.72 Million Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

MIC opened at $40.02 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

