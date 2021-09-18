Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of NETGEAR worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 591.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter.

NETGEAR stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $967.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $29,927.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $62,636.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,472.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,467 shares of company stock worth $3,874,081. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

