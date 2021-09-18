Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.83 Million Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Tenable worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tenable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tenable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,290. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

