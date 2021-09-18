Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.96 Million Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Dril-Quip worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

