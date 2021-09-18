Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of CommScope worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

