Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Employers worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIG. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Employers by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Employers by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Employers by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 68,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 43,581 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of EIG opened at $39.43 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

