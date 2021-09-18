Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 190.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,075 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Apollo Medical worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 9.6% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 74.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 104.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMEH. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

