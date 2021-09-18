Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Stitch Fix worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $867,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

SFIX opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,868 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,442. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.