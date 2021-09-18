Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of AXIS Capital worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

NYSE:AXS opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

