Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Denbury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Ararat Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

NYSE:DEN opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. Equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

