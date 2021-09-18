Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,328 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Lemonade worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

NYSE:LMND opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

