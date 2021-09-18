Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,868 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,923 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of The Bancorp worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.47.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

