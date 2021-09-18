Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Scholastic worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 205,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $401.40 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

