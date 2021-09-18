Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Ambarella worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $150.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -112.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.02. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $153.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,476. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

