Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of U.S. Concrete worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $73.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.84.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.73 million. U.S. Concrete had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,601 shares of company stock worth $117,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

