Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,338 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,338 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $56,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDM. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

