Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,945 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KW. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

