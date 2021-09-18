Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,097 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,097 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Primo Water worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Primo Water by 1.1% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 880,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 56.0% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 155,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 55,725 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Primo Water by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 77,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 44.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,864,000 after buying an additional 697,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRMW opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $157,921.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

