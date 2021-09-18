Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,342 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of AtriCure worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $76.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.32. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $748,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $236,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,999 shares of company stock worth $7,414,743. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

