Rhumbline Advisers Sells 32,101 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Magnite worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Magnite by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Magnite by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Magnite by 548.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGNI. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas S. Knopper sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $334,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,806.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,072 shares of company stock worth $6,293,514 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.83 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

