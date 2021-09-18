Rhumbline Advisers Sells 44,248 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,248 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Welbilt worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,589,000 after buying an additional 972,811 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $8,283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $7,341,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 147.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 402,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. upped their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

WBT opened at $23.46 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $847,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

